Previous
Next
Football season by johnnychops
355 / 365

Football season

September reminds me of football. Heres' one from Lubbock last week. The stadium was "open" so I wandered in and snapped a few quickies.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise