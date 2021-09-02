Previous
Backyard Buddy by johnnychops
356 / 365

Backyard Buddy

I'm pretty sure this guy has been living in our backyard for a few years. I caught him with the flashlight the other night while trying to get Clyde to come to bed.
Johnny Chops

