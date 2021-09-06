Previous
Labor Day Sale by johnnychops
360 / 365

Labor Day Sale

This is the first new automobile I ever purchased, in 2007. I'm headed to look at a replacement tomorrow. She's been a great ride, but it's time to move on...Anyone looking for a good used truck, let me know, she's officially up for sale!
Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
