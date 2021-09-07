Sign up
361 / 365
4th St. Bridge
Long day of travel, truck buying and a gig in Dallas, so here's one from Lubbock the other day.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
1
0
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
362
photos
14
followers
11
following
99% complete
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th August 2021 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
west texas
,
lubbock
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 9th, 2021
