New Ride by johnnychops
New Ride

Haven't named it yet, but wow, 13 years and auto tech has really gotten fancy. This '20 GMC has a baby diesel straight six that gets around 30mpg on the highway. I'd like to name it after a famous horse. Any suggestions?
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 9th, 2021  
