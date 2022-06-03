Previous
Next
Sunset Hike by johnnychops
Photo 371

Sunset Hike

After dinner we hiked to this spot to catch the sunset and luckily my drone withstood the wind pretty well.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Continuing my photographic education in between music and film projects.
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise