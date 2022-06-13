Previous
Next
Portrait at Delphi by johnnychops
Photo 372

Portrait at Delphi

Here's my wife on our trip to Greece. We took a day trip to Delphi from Athens. Amazing history, ruins and scenery.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Continuing my photographic education in between music and film projects.
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise