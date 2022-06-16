Sign up
Photo 369
Odeon of Herodes Atticus
Lots of acropolis photos coming...
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Continuing my photographic education in between music and film projects.
374
photos
8
followers
8
following
iPhone 13 Pro
16th June 2022 9:22am
Tags
greece
,
history
,
acropolis
,
athens
,
ancient
,
ruins
