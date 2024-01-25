Previous
Frosty leaves by johnnyfrs
2 / 365

Frosty leaves

It was frosty the other day, forgot I took this, yeah not taking a photo a day did that and it was not always easy.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

John

@johnnyfrs
John
0% complete

Photo Details

