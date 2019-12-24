Previous
Next
Happy Christmas by johnsutton
109 / 365

Happy Christmas

I've not been on here for several weeks as back pain and hobbling with walking sticks hasn't been conducive to taking pictures.
However that doesn't stop me wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas and a wonderful day. 🥂🍺🎅
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

John Sutton

ace
@johnsutton
I currently reside in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, England. I like looking for photo opportunities and generally find them when I'm not in a position to take...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise