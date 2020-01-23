Previous
Ceiling joist
Ceiling joist

The cafe at Avebury has been renovated recently and has been done very well. This is a picture of one of the joists on the upper floor. I like how they have preserved the old feel with all the new paint around it.
23rd January 2020

John Sutton

ace
@johnsutton
I currently reside in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, England. I like looking for photo opportunities and generally find them when I'm not in a position to take...
Photo Details

