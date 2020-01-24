Sign up
Old door
A side door into St James Church in Avebury looking old and worn.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
John Sutton
@johnsutton
I currently reside in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, England. I like looking for photo opportunities and generally find them when I'm not in a position to take...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 19/20
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
25th January 2020 10:08am
Sharon
Wonderful image. Love everything about it.
January 25th, 2020
