Previous
Next
Not what it seems by johnsutton
127 / 365

Not what it seems

Had a trip out to Avebury today. Few people around when we got there, but the light was quite dull. I took a picture of this 'crop' as we were walking out.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

John Sutton

ace
@johnsutton
I currently reside in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, England. I like looking for photo opportunities and generally find them when I'm not in a position to take...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Is that moss on a roof, purporting to be rows of crops?
January 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise