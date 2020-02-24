Previous
This morning's view by johnsutton
132 / 365

This morning's view

Opened the curtains this morning to find we had a heavy snowfall during the night, but then heavy rain most of the day had cleared most of it.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

John Sutton

Photo Details

