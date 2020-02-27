Sign up
Brotherswater from Kirkstone Pass
Lots of sunshine with the odd snow shower, but a lovely day out.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
John Sutton
I currently reside in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, England. I like looking for photo opportunities and generally find them when I'm not in a position to take...
1
365 19/20
DSC-RX100M4
27th February 2020 11:45am
