Previous
Next
Bags of linen by johntabone365
35 / 365

Bags of linen

Today we set up our B&B for our next guests, a large party of 12 people, requiring 5 bags of laundered linen.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

John Tabone

@johntabone365
I live in the beach suburb of Ocean Grove, Australia; am a keen traveller who enjoys using photography to capture the beauty and quirkiness around...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise