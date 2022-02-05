Previous
It's a girl!!
It's a girl!!

Tonight family members disclosed the sex of the baby they are expecting by giving us a cupcake after dinner.
Upon breaking open the cupcake, the colour inside revealed it will be a girl.
Such a special moment to share with them.
John Tabone

@johntabone365
I live in the beach suburb of Ocean Grove, Australia; am a keen traveller who enjoys using photography to capture the beauty and quirkiness around...
