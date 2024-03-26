Previous
Waiting on Daddy by joiedenic
Waiting on Daddy

Daddy was on the way home from work. He stood at the window almost the whole time daddy was driving home to us.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

@joiedenic
An appreciator of life who enjoys capturing its art. A mama and wife with aims to daily have a camera in hand.
