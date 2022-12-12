Previous
Next
First snow by jokristina
Photo 2402

First snow

12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

jo

ace
@jokristina
Hello..... Hard to believe I am almost at the 300 photo mark and I am just getting round to writing this! I live...
658% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty lighting in this.
December 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise