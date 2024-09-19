Previous
Poppy 1 by jokristina
Photo 2738

Poppy 1

A study of the last of the poppies that I have enjoyed all summer.
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

@jokristina
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
September 23rd, 2024  
