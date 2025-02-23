Previous
Still delighted by a cup of tea and cake by jokristina
Photo 2794

Still delighted by a cup of tea and cake

23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

jo

ace
@jokristina
Hello..... Hard to believe I am almost at the 300 photo mark and I am just getting round to writing this! I live...
Pat Knowles ace
Such a lovely kind face….he's looking happy.
February 25th, 2025  
