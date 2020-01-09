Previous
Geoff by jolglenister
99 / 365

Geoff

I really enjoy film noir and contrasty images. Here is Geoff on his trumpet.
9th January 2020

Jo

ace
@jolglenister
I enjoy getting out with the camera. I’m predominantly a wildlife photographer, but increasingly drawn to still life, so starting to experiment.
27% complete

