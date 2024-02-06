Previous
Waiting by joluisebeth
17 / 365

Waiting

The caterpillar does all the work, but the butterfly gets all the publicity. — George Carlin
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Jo

@joluisebeth
Hi, my name is Jo and I love to capture those little moments that are fleeting in time. I live in Australia and spend...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely shot and great quote.
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise