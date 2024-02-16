Sign up
27 / 365
Morning reflection
The mind is like water. When it’s turbulent, it’s difficult to see. When it’s calm, everything becomes clear. —Prasad Mahes
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
1
1
Jo
ace
@joluisebeth
Hi, my name is Jo and I love to capture those little moments that are fleeting in time. I live in Australia and spend...
27
photos
12
followers
18
following
7% complete
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
1
1
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
16th February 2024 6:54am
Public
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
architecture
,
pond
Babs
ace
I love this one, so beautiful, well spotted. fav.
February 16th, 2024
