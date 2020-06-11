Previous
Next
B&Q Steel Tape by jon_lip
Photo 435

B&Q Steel Tape

I used this to measure the focus distance with my camera's Focus Bracketing feature. This goes from 1" to 3/4" and was taken with 100 exposures!
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise