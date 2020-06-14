Previous
Next
Venture by jon_lip
Photo 438

Venture

Our first walk for 2 1/2 months. We went as far as the new houses on the edge of the village, back through the churchyard and then quickly returned home for tea!
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SandraD ace
Lovely setting, well captured
June 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise