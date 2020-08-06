Previous
Zepherine does it again! by jon_lip
Endeavouring to keep up with the dead-heading of our roses has paid off - this Zepherine Drouhin has burst into flower once again and the scent is fantastic!
6th August 2020

Jon Lip

