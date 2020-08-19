Previous
Next
Raining all day by jon_lip
Photo 504

Raining all day

Taken through my study window - you can see the cottage opposite is upside-down in the drops.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise