Still flowering... by jon_lip
Still flowering...

The honeysuckle on our number 4 arch still insists on flowering - it injects a much-welcomed bit of colour.
26th August 2020

Jon Lip

Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
