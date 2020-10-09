Previous
Morning Moon by jon_lip
While hanging out the washing I spotted the Moon peeping through the clouds, so just had to photograph it.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
