It's cold and bleak by jon_lip
It's cold and bleak

It took some doing to get off my backside today and go out to take the Tuesday garden photo, but Hey! here it is.
Last weeks' is here: https://365project.org/jon_lip/365/2020-12-29
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
Photo Details

