Photo 675
It's yesterday once more
With apologies to The Carpenters, this is my usual Tuesday garden photo, but was actually taken on Wednesday.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
3
1
365 Challenge
E-M10MarkII
10th February 2021 2:04pm
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant - made me laugh! You have me singing the song now too.
February 11th, 2021
