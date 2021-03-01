Previous
Full Moon in the morning by jon_lip
Photo 693

Full Moon in the morning

View from a bedroom window this morning (27 February) of the moon with a pink sky.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Jon Lip

Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
