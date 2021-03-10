Previous
Celandines in churchyard by jon_lip
Celandines in churchyard

We went for our first walk together for about a year in our local village and spotted these celandines growing next to some old gravestones.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
192% complete

