Previous
Next
Waiting for a service by jon_lip
Photo 820

Waiting for a service

A little mis-leading I suppose, I was not waiting for the church service, I was waiting for my car to be serviced so I had an hour to wander around the town.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise