Paper Red Kite by jon_lip
Paper Red Kite

This bird scarer has been flying in the local allotments for a number of years, I can only assume that it's doing its job!
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
