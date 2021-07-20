Previous
Tuesday garden (man it's hot) by jon_lip
Photo 833

Tuesday garden (man it's hot)

Here we are again, the Tuesday garden shot. The sky is blue, the bees are huming and the temperature is hovering around the top twenties.
Here's last week for comparison: https://365project.org/jon_lip/365/2021-07-13
