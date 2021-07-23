Previous
St Giles of Great Coxwell by jon_lip
Photo 836

St Giles of Great Coxwell

St Giles at Great Coxwell, a village not far from home. It was illuminated by an almost full moon so the sky was not really dark enough to capture all of the stars :-(
23rd July 2021

Jon Lip

