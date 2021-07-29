Previous
Next
Seed head of ? by jon_lip
Photo 842

Seed head of ?

This brightly coloured seed head was spotted at a local allotment. I think it;s quite unusual but I don't know what it is.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise