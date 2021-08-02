Previous
Next
Verbina Bonariensis by jon_lip
Photo 846

Verbina Bonariensis

Another allotment capture
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice softness. I do like verbena, such a neat looking flower
August 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise