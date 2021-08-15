Sign up
Photo 857
Windfalls & Lavender
A handful of windfall apples and some lavender from the garden and an old copper pan.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
1
0
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
857
photos
14
followers
11
following
234% complete
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
11th August 2021 4:50pm
Delboy79
ace
Great still life.Better get cooking that apple on the bottom soon!
August 13th, 2021
