Castle Mill Lock - Oxford Canal by jon_lip
Castle Mill Lock - Oxford Canal

With an hour to kill while in Oxford on Wednesday morning, I took a walk along the towpath of the Oxford Canal and looked back towards Castle Mill lock for this shot.

The Oxford Canal is a 78-mile (126 km) narrow canal in central England linking Oxford with Bedworth (between Coventry and Nuneaton on the Coventry Canal) via Banbury and Rugby. Completed in 1790, it connects to the River Thames at Oxford and is integrated with the Grand Union Canal—combined for 5 miles (8 km) close to the villages of Braunston and Napton-on-the-Hill.

The canal was for about 15 years the main canal artery of trade between the Midlands and London; it retained importance in its local county economies and that of Berkshire. Today the canal is frequently used for weekend and holiday narrowboat pleasure boating.
Jon Lip

Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
