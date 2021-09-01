Sign up
Photo 874
Rudbekia ICM
This an ICM combined 10 exposures just to see what it looked like!
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
2
1
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
874
photos
15
followers
11
following
239% complete
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st September 2021 2:15pm
Privacy
Public
Delwyn Barnett
ace
It is such fun doing ICM, as you never know exactly how it is going to turn out. This looks great.
September 2nd, 2021
Jon Lip
@dkbarnett
Thank you Delwyn as you say, you never know exactly what you're going to get. This is one that turned out a bit better than the rest!
September 2nd, 2021
