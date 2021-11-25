Previous
Another susnset by jon_lip
Photo 950

Another susnset

Yes I know, it's another sunset, but I just can't resist them! Taken on the evening of the 18th. from a bedroom window.
25th November 2021

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Jon Lip
260% complete

