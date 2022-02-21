Previous
Fighting starlings 01 by jon_lip
Photo 992

Fighting starlings 01

Photographed in our garden using some food in the top of the post that is only big enough for one bird at a time, so some disagreements break out! Captured using a wireless remote trigger.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
272% complete

