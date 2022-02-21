Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 992
Fighting starlings 01
Photographed in our garden using some food in the top of the post that is only big enough for one bird at a time, so some disagreements break out! Captured using a wireless remote trigger.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
993
photos
16
followers
12
following
272% complete
View this month »
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th February 2022 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close