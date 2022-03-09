Previous
Some tulips dead and alive! by jon_lip
Some tulips dead and alive!

I tried to get a shot of some tulips with the petals in an open position, just about to drop, but alas - they dropped before I could catch them! So I ended up with this shot of flowers and the stamen.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Jon Lip

