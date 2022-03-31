Previous
Beer from the coast path by jon_lip
Beer from the coast path

We were away last week in Dorset, Devon and Somerset doing some walking and relaxing. This is a shot of a coastal village called Beer. This was taken on the descent into the village from a tortuous climb up one side of the cliff and down the other.
