Previous
Snooker table by jon_lip
Photo 1020

Snooker table

This is where I spend a few quiet hours practicing my skills at snooker. The room looks out onto the same view as yesterday's photo. I used a crazy 9mm wide-angle fixed focus, fixed aperture lens which is almost a fish-eye. Good fun lens.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact