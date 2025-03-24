St Austell Mural

A trip into St Austell this morning for a dental check-up. This mural is a landmark of the area. A short description is below...



The author Daphne Du Maurier features on a mural in St.Austell. Many of her books are set locally in Cornwall - such as Jamaica Inn, Rebecca, The House on the Strand and so on.



The mural, by Janet Shearer, depicts well known people (at least well known to local residents!) who live or lived near to St.Austell - one of these being Daphne Du Maurier. She is in the premier position, the lady at the top of the art work looking over a balcony.

The mural is a reproduction, four times the size of an original painting. This was photographed and then scaled up and printed on aluminium sheets which were then affixed to the building.



Amongst the diners at the fictional 'China Cafe' are Nigel Martyn (Former England Goalkeeper), Jemma Simpson (Olympic Athlete), Richard Sharp (England Rugby Player), Beatrice Rogers (First Female Deaconess in the Methodist Church), AL Rowse (Historian and Poet), Walter Hicks (Founder of St Austell Brewery), Silvanus Trevail (Architect), William Cookworthy (Discoverer of China Clay in Cornwall), John Nettles (Actor), Bishop Colenso (First Anglican Bishop of Natal), Captain Percy Phillips (Founder of the Cornwall Aviation Company) and Jack Clemo (Writer and Poet).

