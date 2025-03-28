Sign up
Photo 1029
Carn Brea 01
Taken on a recent trip to an old mining area of Cornwall. A castle built into and around rocks.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
UPDATE ! Since my last post of April 22nd 2022 when my entries finally stopped (mojo gone) . We sold our house, moved in with...
